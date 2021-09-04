Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,786.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.95 or 0.07763111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00430114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.79 or 0.01411629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00137875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00632423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00609296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00382923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005947 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,892,220 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

