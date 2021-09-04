Growth DeFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,906.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $13.48 or 0.00027048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $5.94 million and $37,906.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,166 coins and its circulating supply is 440,376 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

