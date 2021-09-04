Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

