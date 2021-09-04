Grumpy.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,815.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $764,898.06 and approximately $3,815.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00800328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.