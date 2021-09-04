Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $35,552.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.24 or 0.00433878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,701,955 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

