GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $55.71 million and $9.83 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,541,541 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.