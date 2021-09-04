Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.10

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.10 ($23.65) and traded as low as €18.80 ($22.12). Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €19.03 ($22.39), with a volume of 53,981 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.59.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

