Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Hancock Whitney worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

