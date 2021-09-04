Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.89 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Handshake has a total market cap of $138.89 million and approximately $434,961.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 418,853,074 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

