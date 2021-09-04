Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.67

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €193.67 ($227.85) and traded as low as €192.70 ($226.71). Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €197.30 ($232.12), with a volume of 14,750 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of €193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €162.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.