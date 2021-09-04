HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 132,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $779.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.