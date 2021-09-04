Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Down 4.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 5,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

