HARD Protocol Trading Down 7.7% This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.29 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

