Harmony (ONE) Trading 23.2% Higher This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Harmony has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $60.06 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00276849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,161,152,159 coins and its circulating supply is 10,542,387,159 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

