Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF makes up 13.6% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned about 47.73% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $125,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,773,000.

Shares of HCRB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

