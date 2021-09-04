Harvest Finance Price Reaches $244.57 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $244.57 or 0.00487255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $151.64 million and $28.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001158 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

