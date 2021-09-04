Hathor (HTR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.22 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $221.08 million and $8.22 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

