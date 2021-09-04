HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.72. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

