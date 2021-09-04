Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 15.66% 9.90% 2.86% Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A

73.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 2 0 1.90 Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $83.28, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.59 billion 2.43 $550.56 million $4.87 15.85 Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.12 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

