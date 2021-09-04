Head-To-Head Contrast: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 444.72%. Appili Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.45%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -57.60% -54.18% Appili Therapeutics N/A -116.53% -93.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 154.05 -$12.29 million ($0.78) -5.26 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 480.21 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.82

Appili Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Appili Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

