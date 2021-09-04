Head-To-Head Contrast: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Natcore Technology alerts:

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natcore Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.13 $18.19 billion $3.39 36.57

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natcore Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 3 0 2.43

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $127.01, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.