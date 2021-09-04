Head-To-Head Contrast: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Univar Solutions and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Solutions 2.50% 14.64% 4.30% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Univar Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Univar Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Univar Solutions and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Solutions $8.27 billion 0.49 $52.90 million $1.25 18.86 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.29

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univar Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Univar Solutions has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

