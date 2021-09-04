Head-To-Head Review: Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.37 $2.86 million $0.18 9.44 Bumble $488.94 million 14.69 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Decisionpoint Systems and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Bumble beats Decisionpoint Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

