HeartBout (HB) Price Up 54% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $241,542.29 and approximately $2,753.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

