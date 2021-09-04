Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $379.05 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00339333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012005 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,180,423 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

