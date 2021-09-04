HedgeTrade Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $360.97 million and $14,835.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005453 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027956 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037885 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

