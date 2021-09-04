HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

