HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.96

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.96 ($87.01) and traded as low as €72.98 ($85.86). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €73.30 ($86.24), with a volume of 280,468 shares traded.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

