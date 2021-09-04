Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $248.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.20 million and the highest is $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $839.55 million, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 103,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

