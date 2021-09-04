Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $239.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

