Helmet.insure Achieves Market Cap of $13.70 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $1.10 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

