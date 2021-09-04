HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $115.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,144.33 or 1.00446151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,268,677 coins and its circulating supply is 263,133,527 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

