Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00010510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and $1.68 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

