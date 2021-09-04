Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $293,499.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.81 or 0.07742724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.95 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.02 or 0.00991504 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.