Hiblocks Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $49.10 million and $439,354.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

