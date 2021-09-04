HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 42,525 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $128.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.