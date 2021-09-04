HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $55,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VYM opened at $107.58 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

