HighTower Advisors LLC Has $48.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,509 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $249.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

