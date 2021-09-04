HighTower Advisors LLC Has $55.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.15.

