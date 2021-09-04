HighTower Advisors LLC Has $57.76 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 136,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

BA opened at $218.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.