HighTower Advisors LLC Has $69.53 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $69,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

