HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $590.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

