HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.