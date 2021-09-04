Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post $322.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

