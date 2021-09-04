Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

