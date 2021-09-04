Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 4.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $103,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 343.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

