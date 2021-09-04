HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Shares Down 0.4%

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 59,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.