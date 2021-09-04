HOQU Trading Up 19% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 19% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $731,093.41 and approximately $2.21 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

