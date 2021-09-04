HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.12

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €94.12 ($110.73) and traded as low as €91.70 ($107.88). HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €93.05 ($109.47), with a volume of 22,414 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBH shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €94.12 and a 200 day moving average of €87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.