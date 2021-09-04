Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to announce $21.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.18 million to $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBMD. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

HBMD stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $370.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

